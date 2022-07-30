Stocks slip on political tensions

Stocks slipped in a range-bound session on Friday as political tensions in the country sapped risk appetite, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 126.28 points or 0.31 percent to close at 40,150.36 points. KSE-30 index also fell by 70.56 points or 0.46 percent to close at 15,232.44 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,421.24 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,027.07 points.

Traded shares fell by 81 million shares to 170.272 million shares from 251.270 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs6.307 billion from Rs9.347 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.347 trillion from Rs6.789 trillion. Out of 312 companies active in the session, 108 closed in green, 179 in red while 25 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market report said a range-bound session was observed in the market due to the last day of the roll-over week. “The benchmark index opened in the positive zone but sluggish activity was witnessed. In the last trading hour, profit taking was observed which led the index to close in the red zone,” it added. “Volumes remained dry in the main board although healthy volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertilizer (-69.1 points), cement (-36.2 points), chemicals (-26.7 points), E&P (-24.7 points) and automobile assembler (-18.6 points).

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the index traded between an intraday high of 144 points and intraday low of -250 points to finally settle at the 40,150 level (down by -0.31 percent).

A major contribution to the index came from TRG, BAFL, INDU, FABL and PKGS, as they cumulatively contributed 146 points to the index.

On the flip side FFC, EFERT, ENGRO, BAHL and THALL lost value to weigh down on the index by -97 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Mehmood Tex., which rose by Rs57.04 to Rs818.25 per share, followed by Indus Motor Co, which increased by Rs43.18 to Rs994.60 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Colgate Palm, which fell by Rs70.50 to Rs1,999.50 per share, followed by Thal Limited, which decreased by Rs18.15 to Rs228.98 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell after S&P downgrades outlook on Pakistan’s long-term ratings to negative and investor concerns for weak earnings outlook. “Political unrest, rising energy prices and a weak rupee played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

However, midsession support witnessed on rupee recovery on account of a government decision to lift import ban on non-essential and luxury items imposed in May’22 and speculations over likely current account surplus in July 2022.

Unity Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 13.939 million shares that increased by 45 paisas to Rs18.74 per share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical with 9.967 million shares that closed lower by 76 paisas to Rs29.47 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Cnergyico PK, TRG Pak Ltd, Telecard Limited, K-Electric Ltd., Ghani Glo Hol, WorldCall Telecom, TPL Properties and Pak Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 242.591 million shares from 182.234 million shares.