Bismah leads Pakistan at opening ceremony

BIRMINGHAM: The Commonwealth Games, featuring 5000 athletes from 72 nations, were on Thursday night launched at the newly-developed Alexander Stadium in front of a huge crowd.

Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife and Duchess of Cornwall, formally declared the Games opened.

Pakistan contingent led by the country’s top wrestler and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam and the national women cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof was also part of the march-past which was a treat to watch.

This is the first time that women cricket is part of the quadrennial event and eight nations are set to compete in this discipline.

Pakistan’s contingent chef de mission Syed Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman were also part of the march-past during the ceremony, which lasted for two and a half hours.

Pakistan’s activist Malala Yousufzai also received a rousing welcome from the charged crowd and she shared with them her experiences in Birmingham.

After being shot by Taliban a few years ago Malala received treatment in England and adopted Birmingham as her home. She studied at Edgbaston High School and now is studying at Oxford University.

She said every child deserves to grow to full potential and pursue her dreams.

“When I first came here to Birmingham, I had never heard its name but I used to know it through my doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” she said.

“Through the teachers, who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English and taught my little brothers to drive,” said Malala who belongs to Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“To the library of Birmingham, through the friends I have made, from my best friend Ellen, a life-long Brummy, to the families that have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan and beyond,” said the activist.

“Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders. The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth, our shared hope for the future,” she said.

The presentation of superb segments during the gripping ceremony kept the crowd heavily absorbed.

Earlier, the fans were transported to the stadium via bus shuttles from the City Centre to the Alexander Stadium.

Tight schedule was followed and as such nobody faced any major issue to move to the stadium where some fine arrangements had been made by the organisers. The organisers also kept running bus shuttle services from the City Centre where everybody would go by foot to catch the bus.

The competitions will last until August 8. The athletes of the 72 nations are set to flex their muscles in 19 sports disciplines.