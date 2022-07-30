Zohaib’s entry uncertain due to error

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s highly talented and Asian Under-22 Boxing Championship bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed’s fate had not yet been decided till filing of the story.

Zohaib’s name is missing from the draws of the flyweight category, seemingly due to a blunder from the boxing organising committee.

A Pakistan team source told 'The News' that they had handed over all the necessary documents including medical form, medical book, dope test form and passport of Zohaib to the committee before draws were taken.

However, when draws came his name was not there. The source said that when they approached the committee, it told them that it had made a mistake.

The source said that they also called Pakistan’s contingent chef de mission Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president Khalid Mehmood who also met with the committee.

The committee was told, the source said, that it was not the fault of Pakistan’s boxing management and Zohaib is their medal hope and his name should be there in the draws.

The source said that the committee then wrote to world boxing governing body (IBA) and the Commonwealth Games Federation to take their input on the issue. “We are waiting and hope the matter will be resolved today,” the source said. The flyweight (48-51kg) fights will be held on August 1.