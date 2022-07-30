Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes make pathetic start

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan athletes made a pathetic start at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

In boxing, swimming, gymnastics and badminton, Pakistani athletes failed to do their best.

In boxing, here at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Suleman Baloch was downed by India’s major boxer Shiva Thapa in the welterweight (60kg-63.5kg) categry’s round of 32 bout by 5-0. The score remained 30-26, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-23.

On Saturday (today), talented boxer Nazeerullah Khan will face Lewis Williams of England at 6pm PST in 86-92kg preliminaries. Ilyas Hussain is set to challenge Moroke Mokhoto of Lesotho at 10:30 PST, also on Saturday.

National swimmers also remained off-colour as no one who competed on Friday could achieve their personal best time. Olympian Bisma Khan finished at the 31st spot out of 38 swimmers who competed in the 100m butterfly by clocking 1:08.21 timing. Bisma, whose personal best in this event is 1:06.38, ended sixth in her heat, which featured eight competitors.

“It was just the beginning of the event and it was also not my best event,” Bisma told ‘The News’ after her event here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

“My best event is 50m freestyle in which I will compete tomorrow. My best in this is 27.27 seconds and I will want to make it better. I will also compete in 100m freestyle,” said Bisma, who featured in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Olympian Haseeb Tariq finished at the 35th spot out of 55 swimmers in men’s 50m butterfly by clocking 29.97 seconds, much short of his personal best time of 26.17. He, however, topped his heat, which featured eight swimmers.

Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub finished at the 31st spot out of 33 swimmers in women’s 50m breaststroke with a timing of 37.96, just short of her personal best time of 37.50. She finished sixth in her heat-2 carrying seven swimmers.

Jehanara Nabi ended at the 22nd place out of 30 swimmers in 200m freestyle with a timing of 2:13.38, short of her personal best time of 2:12.38. She finished seventh in her heat, carrying eight swimmers.

The poorly-prepared national shuttlers also made a most pathetic beginning as they were humiliated by India in their Group A opening fixture of the mixed team event.

At the NEC in mixed doubles, the pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa defeated the pair of Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique, both Pakistan’s No 2, by 2-0 with the set scores being 21-9, 21-12.

In the men’s singles, Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi got the better of Pakistan’s No 1 Murad Ali 2-0 with the set scores being 21-7, 21-12. Olympian Mahoor Shahzad also did not impress as she was whipped by Venkata Sindhu Pusarla 21-7, 21-6, which handed India a 3-0 lead.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty defeated the pair of Murad Ali and Irfan Saeed 21-21, 21-9 to give India 4-0 lead.

The women’s doubles match was in progress when this report was filed.

The country’s experienced gymnast Mohammad Afzal, who has been playing in the international circuit for the last 19 years, also failed to impress in floor, rings and vault exercises, finishing at the 17th place out of 18 gymnasts in floor exercise, 12th out of 14 in rings and at the last position in vault.

In squash, Pakistan’s top player Nasir Iqbal was scheduled to face Julian Morrison of Jamaica in men’s singles round of 64 at 10pm PST Friday night. The winner of this show will face Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam in the round of 32 on Saturday (today). Also on Saturday, in the women’s singles squash preliminaries, Amna Fayyaz will face Rachel Arnold of Malaysia and Faiza Zafar will meet Yiwen Chan of Malaysia at 10pm PST and 11:15pm PST, respectively.