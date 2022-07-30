Two ‘robbers’ thrashed by mob

Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.
The suspects were trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid when a crowd of people chased them and severely beat them.
Sachal police reached the scene and took Allah Rakhio and Zafar into their custody. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The suspects were involved in various cases of street crime, the police added.
Separately, a suspected robber was injured after a citizen opened fire on suspects fleeing after committing a robbery in the Madina Colony area in Baldia Town.
Police said two suspects were trying to flee after robbing citizens when a man opened fire on them, injuring one of them. The injured suspect was later handed over to the police. He was identified as Hamza.
The president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, held a press conference at the...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board approved its budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in its board meeting on...
Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in North Karachi on Friday.The...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of the Karachi Metropolitan...
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday met members of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and...
Comments