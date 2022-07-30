Two ‘robbers’ thrashed by mob

Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.

The suspects were trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid when a crowd of people chased them and severely beat them.

Sachal police reached the scene and took Allah Rakhio and Zafar into their custody. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The suspects were involved in various cases of street crime, the police added.

Separately, a suspected robber was injured after a citizen opened fire on suspects fleeing after committing a robbery in the Madina Colony area in Baldia Town.

Police said two suspects were trying to flee after robbing citizens when a man opened fire on them, injuring one of them. The injured suspect was later handed over to the police. He was identified as Hamza.