Saturday July 30, 2022
Karachi

Two ‘robbers’ thrashed by mob

By Our Correspondent
July 30, 2022

Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.

The suspects were trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid when a crowd of people chased them and severely beat them.

Sachal police reached the scene and took Allah Rakhio and Zafar into their custody. Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The suspects were involved in various cases of street crime, the police added.

Separately, a suspected robber was injured after a citizen opened fire on suspects fleeing after committing a robbery in the Madina Colony area in Baldia Town.

Police said two suspects were trying to flee after robbing citizens when a man opened fire on them, injuring one of them. The injured suspect was later handed over to the police. He was identified as Hamza.

