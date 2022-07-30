CITY PULSE: Summerscape

Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.The suspects were trying to flee after...
The president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, held a press conference at the...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board approved its budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in its board meeting on...
Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in North Karachi on Friday.The...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of the Karachi Metropolitan...
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday met members of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and...
Comments