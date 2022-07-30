City police chief seeks business community’s help to control crime

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday met members of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), listened to their problems and assured them of cooperation.

Officials said the police chief said in his address: “I have come here to listen to the problems of businessmen and traders. The main function of the police is to control law and order and crime, and in this our key helpers are small businessmen to big businessmen.”

He further said: “It is possible to improve the economy of the country due to entrepreneurs, which will reduce poverty and improve the law and order situation. The police cannot do all the work individually; it needs the help of the business community.”

During the last three months, the additional inspector general of police said, crime had decreased, especially mobile-snatching incidents and other street crimes, and the police were facing many problems, especially in cases of stolen mobiles, as citizens were not reporting such incidents.

Odho said the Karachi police were bringing about innovations in the police station culture and investigation procedures to better solve the problems of the people. “You can play your role in making it easier.”

The additional IG said, “By the grace of Allah, street crime has decreased by five to six per cent in three months. Last month, there were incidents like Qasba Colony and Sohrab Goth, which were dealt with by the police with a great strategy. The safe city project is indispensable for the Karachi police to watch and ward in future.”

He recommended the factory owners to install CCTV cameras in the factory area so that crime could be detected better, and incidence of street crime could be reduced. He listened to the problems and recommendations of all FPCCI members and assured them of action to resolve them.