Sharjeel wants Imran Khan arrested after UK media report

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the federal government to place the name of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL) after a scandal report about him appeared in a British newspaper, Financial Times.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Friday, the information minister said the federal government should constitute a top-level joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the financial scam unearthed by the British daily.

He was of the view that the Financial Times’s investigative report had exposed the real face of the PTI chairman. “The one who used to call his political opponents thieves has been proven the biggest plunderer by this report,” he said.

According to Memon, the Financial Times was a credible newspaper as not a single news item published in it had ever been proved false whereas its latest report detailing the financial scam implicating the former PM also mentioned the money trail.

He advised the PTI chairman to go to London to file a defamation case against the British daily if he thought that the report contained false allegations against him.

He remarked that he was surprised after noticing that the PTI had not given any reaction to the foreign news story till then. He said the news story detailed the fraudulent means that were used for collecting money for the PTI and the same finances were later used for different causes including the campaign orchestrated against the national institutions. Memon was of the view that the Financial Times’s report had provided enough grounds for immediate arrest of Khan by the federal government. He recalled that the founder of the Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi, who was also mentioned in the news story as someone having connections with the PTI, was a wanted person in the United States due to his involvement in money laundering.

The information minister said the purported letter shown by Khan to prove his assertion that an American conspiracy was behind his government’s dissolution was nothing except a drama that was staged to prevent his arrest.

“The PTI should show moral courage to accept that it was involved in money laundering as otherwise, it should challenge the contents of the report,” he said.

Memon advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately constitute a top-level JIT to probe all the dubious affairs of the PTI chairman.

He also demanded that the names of the cronies of the PTI chairman be also placed on the ECL.

He said that money originated from India and Israel should not be used for doing politics in Pakistan. He added that had the accounts of any other political party in the country received such dubious money, it would have to face grave consequences.