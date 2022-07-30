Clash with PPP activists leaves four JI workers injured in Lyari

An environment of apprehension prevailed in Lyari on Friday after a clash between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers.

Four JI workers were reportedly injured during the clash, while the party claimed that police detained its 15 workers, including MPA Abdur Rasheed.

Under the leadership of Rasheed, the JI had set up a protest camp in Lyari’s Bihar Colony against choked sewerage lines, which had badly affected the lives of the residents. The workers and supporters of the PPP arrived at the camp and allegedly started fighting with the JI workers, injuring Zahoor, Malik Kamran, Junaid and Huzaifa.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance. The JI claimed that police, instead of taking action against the PPP workers, detained its workers. Following the incident, a large number of JI workers and supporters gathered outside the Chakiwara police station and staged a protest.