Clash with PPP activists leaves four JI workers injured in Lyari

An environment of apprehension prevailed in Lyari on Friday after a clash between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers.
Four JI workers were reportedly injured during the clash, while the party claimed that police detained its 15 workers, including MPA Abdur Rasheed.
Under the leadership of Rasheed, the JI had set up a protest camp in Lyari’s Bihar Colony against choked sewerage lines, which had badly affected the lives of the residents. The workers and supporters of the PPP arrived at the camp and allegedly started fighting with the JI workers, injuring Zahoor, Malik Kamran, Junaid and Huzaifa.
The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance. The JI claimed that police, instead of taking action against the PPP workers, detained its workers. Following the incident, a large number of JI workers and supporters gathered outside the Chakiwara police station and staged a protest.
Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.The suspects were trying to flee after...
The president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, held a press conference at the...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board approved its budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in its board meeting on...
Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in North Karachi on Friday.The...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of the Karachi Metropolitan...
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
Comments