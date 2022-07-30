Smart schools planned to educate out-of-school children

LAHORE : A Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) has planned a setup for providing free-of-cost education to out-of-school children (OOSC) residing in rural agricultural communities and prepare them to integrate into the mainstream education system.

A beverage company has partnered with Institute of Rural Development (IRM) for its ‘Child Education Programme’. Under the Child Education Programme, IRM will develop five smart schools for the rural communities in District Kasur, Punjab. The smart schools are low-cost educational setups that leverage existing resources to educate the out-of-school children in a multi-grade classroom setting.

The programme will offer free-of-cost education facilities in compliance with the national curriculum and will cater to the needs of children who are unable to access public school systems due to limited access or other common barriers to education. Additionally, a children’s day-care centre has also been piloted for mothers engaged as field workers at Company’s potato farms in Fatehpur village in Kasur, supporting them in tackling the usual barriers to continue working in agricultural activities and benefitting from income. The company’s on-farm day-care facility features a playroom, learning centre, and an outdoor play area. During the signing ceremony, Sr Director Supply Chain & Office of Sustainability Lead of the company Syed M Abul Hassan Kazmi stated that a large number of children were out-of-school in Pakistan and the country incurred learning losses particularly since the pandemic.

The Child Education Programme is underpinned by a commitment to build a positive value chain and strengthen our farming communities by furthering learning and development opportunities for young children to thrive.