Call to guide youths for future employment

LAHORE: Experts in a seminar have said that young generation during education should be guided for employment in the future.

A special seminar organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan was held in which experts from various institutions enlightened the young generation with the future needs and requirements of Pakistan.

More than 150 institutions participated in the seminar.

Including top pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial institutions, banks, textiles, HR consultants and other sector industries, the event was attended by an average of over 15,000 people.

The chief guest was PMLN MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed visited all the stalls and met the representatives of human resources. He appreciated CMA International’s initiative. Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Regional Chairman and Vice-President FPCI appreciated the services in various sectors namely Telecom, Energy, Real Estate, Agro Chemicals, Micro Fertilizer and Seeds Research. In the opening ceremony, the excellent presence in Job Fair Expo Lahore 2022 was appreciated. He initially went to the stall and met the HR representative. The second special guest of this seminar, Vice-President of FPCCI and COO of Lahore Expo Centre, Arif Mansoor Khosa, while speaking, said that the usefulness of modern job fair will definitely guide the new generation. He appreciated the initiative taken by CMA International to improve the career of students. Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) President Muhammad Yaseen said that such seminars and expos are always helpful for young graduates. It needs to be done in large numbers in the country. Sajjad Aslam, Global Head of Public Sector, Senior Vice-President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Naeem Hanif Executive Committee of Lahore, Chamber of Commerce and industry CE Maryam Khawar also participated.—Hira Batool Shah