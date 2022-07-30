Public service priority, says Pervaiz

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that public relief is the utmost priority of the Punjab government. He stated this while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA).

Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), Imran Amin had a meeting with the newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the ongoing development of Central Business District Punjab. Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), is also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) promising to ensure bespoke and innovative real estate supply to contribute to national development.

LCBDDA CEO briefed the CM about the development progress in CBD Punjab. During the meeting, he mentioned that “CBD Punjab has its own significance in the development of the province. The mega project has a room full of opportunities and huge investment potential. This project has managed to grab the attention of domestic and international investors. Local and foreign business councils and delegations have shown their keen interest to invest in CBD Punjab. CBD Punjab is the game changer for the province which will transform the fate of the people of Punjab by not only securing investments, generating revenues for the government and cope up with unemployment”. Pervaiz Elahi lauded the pace of development work of the project and stated that no stone should be left unturned for the completion of the project, public relief is the utmost priority of the Punjab government. The province of Punjab has immense potential in every field, and we encourage domestic and foreign investors to partner with the most promising province in Pakistan. He also directed the development of a comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for all the public relief projects of Punjab, which he would personally monitor, Pervaiz Elahi added.