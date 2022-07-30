Grand I-Day ceremony

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that a grand ceremony would be held in Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said that special invitations would be sent to heroes of Pakistan Movement for their participation in the ceremony where the CM would be the chief guest. Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting on Friday. DC Lahore, Rangers officers, all ACs, all CMOs of MCL participated in the meeting. Commissioner instructed the officers concerned to arrange camps in all zones to create true festive environment on Yaum-e-Azadi of Pakistan.