Grand I-Day ceremony

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that a grand ceremony would be held in Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.
He said that special invitations would be sent to heroes of Pakistan Movement for their participation in the ceremony where the CM would be the chief guest. Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting on Friday. DC Lahore, Rangers officers, all ACs, all CMOs of MCL participated in the meeting. Commissioner instructed the officers concerned to arrange camps in all zones to create true festive environment on Yaum-e-Azadi of Pakistan.
LAHORE : A Non-Profit Organisation has planned a setup for providing free-of-cost education to out-of-school...
LAHORE: Experts in a seminar have said that young generation during education should be guided for employment in the...
LAHORE : The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has interacted to provide a cumulative financial relief worth Rs25.25...
LAHORE : The University of Okara and the National Skills University , Islamabad, have inked an MoU to initiate and...
LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has directed the police officers to devise a comprehensive...
LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that public relief is the utmost priority of the Punjab...
