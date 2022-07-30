Woman arrested for killing mother-in-law

LAHORE : A woman was arrested for killing her mother-in-law and manipulating it death in a robbery incident in the Wahdat Colony area Friday.

Reportedly, police was alerted that three unidentified suspects after barging into a house pushed Kaneez Bibi when she offered resistance during a robbery attempt. The victim got head injury as her head hit the floor and she died.

Police reached the spot on information and launched investigations into the crime. Police while recording statements of the family members found the victim’s daughter-in-law Maria Bibi suspicious.

When police grilled her she confessed of her crime. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

robbers: Naseerabad Investigation police arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The accused were identified as Imran and Hashim. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Sadar Division arrested four bike thieves Shahzad, Najeeb, Zafar and Pervez and recovered 15 bikes from their possession. The accused confessed to committing 11 robberies in various parts of the City.

Youth injured: A 22-year-old youth was injured when the shade of a mosque collapsed in the Shadman police area on Friday. The injured identified as Saad Mansoor was admitted to hospital.