The News Education Expo starts today

LAHORE : The opening ceremony of Pakistan’s biggest education expo “The News Education Expo’22” will be held at PC hotel on Saturday (today).

The two-day mega event is being organised by the Jang Media Group to provide an opportunity to prospective students and their parents to interact with representatives of a wide range of participating universities, higher education institutions and education-focused organisations.

With absolutely free entry, the expo will continue from 10:00am to 7:00pm without any break on Saturday (today) and Sunday (tomorrow).

Leading education institutions from across the country as well as prominent education organisations and consultants will be part of this year’s “The News Expo” where the representatives of the participating universities, institutes and organisations will be providing on-spot information about academic programmes, scholarships and other academic facilities and much more.

Among others, the participating institutions are Superior University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), the University of Lahore, Hajvery University,

Lahore Leads University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Minhaj University,

Virtual University, Beaconhouse National University, NUR International University, JnS Education, High Brow, Pak-AIMS, UNIMY, Sharif Trust and others.