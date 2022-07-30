Case registered against three over storming ex-MPA’s house

LAHORE : A case was registered against three suspects over storming the house of former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui in North Cantonment.
The security incharge registered before police that three suspects identified as Ishtiaq, Nazim and Namoos carrying firearm and knife while drunk came outside the house of Shoaib Siddiqui in Sadar, stormed it with bricks and hurled threats at him to come out of the house at around 10:45 pm.
