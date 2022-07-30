Rawalpindi : Director General Punjab Council of Arts Saman Rai inaugurated the ‘Gandhara Art Exhibition’ at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in which over 100 sculptures of Buddha made by Muhammad Shafiq and Tariq Butt have been displayed, says a press release.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion while art students also participated in the exhibition.

Saman Rai saw all the sculptures on display and expressed deep interest in them and appreciated the skills of the sculptors and their works.

Muhammad Shafiq and Tariq Butt have presented different periods of Budha’s life through sculptures and their sculptures are replicas of ancient statues of Budha.