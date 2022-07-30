10,000 cops to perform security duties in Muharram

Islamabad : The police bosses of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have chalked out comprehensive strategy to counter possible disturbance during Muharram-ul-Haram.
The capital police have planned elaborate measures during Muharram, a police public relations officer said.
He said that about 10,000 personnel will perform security duties adding that the security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha. The meeting was attended among others by Senior Superintendents of Police ( Operations), SSP ( Investigation) and all Zonal Superintendents of Police , Sub-Divisional police officers and SHOs.
The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plans and supervise all security arrangements themselves.
He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.
He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The DIG (Operations) said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of ‘Majalis’ and processions and it should be covered through a large strength of policemen.
He said it is their top priority to ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (Rawalpindi), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari visited different Imambargahs and ‘Masajid’ declared sensitive during the holy month of Muharram and ordered deployment of police, personnel of intelligence agencies and paramilitary force at different Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions. The CPO Rawalpindi also asked to deploy traffic police to ensure flow of traffic during the mourning processions.
Islamabad : Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences conducted 11th Open House Expo 2022 at newly built...
Rawalpindi : Director General Punjab Council of Arts Saman Rai inaugurated the ‘Gandhara Art Exhibition’ at...
Islamabad : The slum areas have expanded from 5.534 square kilometres in 1990 to 28.979 square kilometres in 2021,...
Islamabad The National Commission for Human Rights , in collaboration with the Digital Rights Foundation and the...
Islamabad : Senate informed on Friday that a new medical centre is proposed at G-11 Markaz to serve residents of slum...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority has decided to start feeder bus service for various sectors of...
Comments