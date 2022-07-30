10,000 cops to perform security duties in Muharram

Islamabad : The police bosses of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have chalked out comprehensive strategy to counter possible disturbance during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The capital police have planned elaborate measures during Muharram, a police public relations officer said.

He said that about 10,000 personnel will perform security duties adding that the security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha. The meeting was attended among others by Senior Superintendents of Police ( Operations), SSP ( Investigation) and all Zonal Superintendents of Police , Sub-Divisional police officers and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plans and supervise all security arrangements themselves.

He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The DIG (Operations) said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of ‘Majalis’ and processions and it should be covered through a large strength of policemen.

He said it is their top priority to ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (Rawalpindi), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari visited different Imambargahs and ‘Masajid’ declared sensitive during the holy month of Muharram and ordered deployment of police, personnel of intelligence agencies and paramilitary force at different Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions. The CPO Rawalpindi also asked to deploy traffic police to ensure flow of traffic during the mourning processions.