 
close
Saturday July 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

World Day against Trafficking in Persons today

By APP
July 30, 2022

Islamabad : World Day against Trafficking in Persons is being marked today (July 30) across the globe including Pakistan to create awareness about human trafficking and worldwide efforts to defeat this scourge.

Millions of people are victims of human trafficking and almost a third are children.

In 2013, the UN member states adopted a resolution which designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

Comments