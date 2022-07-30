NH&MP foil bid to smuggle drugs

Islamabad : An attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near Charsadda Motorway M1 failed.

The vehicle tried to flee from the spot, and after going some distance, the vehicle went out of control and veered off the road and met with an accident. He was transferred to Charsadda.

Later, on the basis of suspicion, 17 packets of heroin were recovered from the hidden compartments of the vehicle and the two accused were taken into custody.