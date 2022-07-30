NH&MP foil bid to smuggle drugs

Islamabad : An attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near Charsadda Motorway M1 failed.
The vehicle tried to flee from the spot, and after going some distance, the vehicle went out of control and veered off the road and met with an accident. He was transferred to Charsadda.
Later, on the basis of suspicion, 17 packets of heroin were recovered from the hidden compartments of the vehicle and the two accused were taken into custody.
Islamabad : Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences conducted 11th Open House Expo 2022 at newly built...
Rawalpindi : Director General Punjab Council of Arts Saman Rai inaugurated the ‘Gandhara Art Exhibition’ at...
Islamabad : The slum areas have expanded from 5.534 square kilometres in 1990 to 28.979 square kilometres in 2021,...
Islamabad The National Commission for Human Rights , in collaboration with the Digital Rights Foundation and the...
Islamabad : The police bosses of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have chalked out comprehensive strategy...
Islamabad : Senate informed on Friday that a new medical centre is proposed at G-11 Markaz to serve residents of slum...
Comments