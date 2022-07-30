Afghan faculties visit HEC

Islamabad : A delegation of 30 Afghan faculty members and university administrators visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat and called on Acting Chairperson/Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and top management of HEC.
Dr. Shaista Sohail gave a briefing on HEC’s functions to the delegates, who are currently attending a capacity building programme at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.
She described the overall structure of higher education sector in Pakistan with special reference to HEC scholarships for Afghan students. She also responded to questions of the delegates regarding Afghan students studying in Pakistani universities under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships.
Assuring the delegation of HEC’s full support to Afghan students in the light of the Government of Pakistan’s instructions, Dr. Shaista Sohail hoped that the students will contribute to the development of Afghanistan and help further improve people-to-people relations.
She wished the delegates good luck in their training and hoped that the initiative will help Afghanistan rebuild the academic and administrative capability of its universities.
The delegates conveyed the compliments and goodwill messages of Afghan Minister and Deputy Minister for Higher Education for the HEC top leadership. They expressed hope that HEC will continue facilitating the Afghan students and faculty members in all their academic endeavours.
