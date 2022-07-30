Covid-19 well under control in region

Rawalpindi : Not a single confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi district has been undergoing treatment at a healthcare facility while the positivity rate of the infection in the district has been recorded as 1.1 per cent for the last four weeks showing that the spread of COVID-19 is much slower in the district as compared to other districts of the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in a number of cities in Pakistan however the infection can be termed as well under control in this region of the country. From Islamabad Capital Territory, as many as 1,136 patients have been reported in the last four weeks while the virus has claimed one life from the federal capital since July 1, whereas from Rawalpindi, 254 cases have been reported in July so far while one patient has lost life due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that all 75 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients in Rawalpindi district are vacant while eight suspects have been admitted to the hospitals though none of them has been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness till the filing of this report.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT has been recorded as around three to four per cent in the last month which is also much lower compared to major cities in Sind province. Out of 466 beds allocated for COVID-19 patients, only 24 were occupied on Thursday of which two patients were on ventilators. As many as 66 ventilators are vacant in the federal capital on Friday.

As many as 51 individuals have tested positive from the region in the last 24 hours including 12 from Rawalpindi district and 39 from ICT. Of a total of 43,615 patients who tested positive in Rawalpindi district since the advent of COVID-19 in Pakistan in 2020, 1,336 patients died of the illness while 42,177 had recovered while of 137,331 COVID-19 patients so far reported from ICT, 1,027 had lost their lives.

COVID-19 claimed only two lives from this region of the country in the first four weeks of July.