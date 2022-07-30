Leopards to help restore healthy eco-system in national park

Islamabad : The common leopards that are top predators will not only control the population of some thirty-eight wildlife species but also promote a healthy ecological system in protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the establishment of the Leopard Preservation Zone in an area measuring 20 square kilometres is paving the way for an increase in the number of leopards in the national park that sits at the top of the food chain.

In absence of common leopards, an increase in the population of some wildlife species started affecting the regeneration and growth of forests. But now it is hoped that leopards will control their population and ensure a healthy eco system in the Margalla Hills.

Out of total of 20 camera traps installed at various locations in the national park, leopard families were spotted in eight of them.

A research study carried out by the Quaid-i-Azam University students in 2019 under the supervision of Dr. Ali Nawaz revealed the presence of leopards in Margallas and claimed that their presence was not a threat rather it indicated a healthy eco system.

“Leopards have emerged as the top predator ruling the food chain of the national park and their thriving number has helped in maintaining balance among various other species,” the research revealed.

According to wildlife experts, the common leopards are the biggest predators of the eco system and they play an important role in maintaining its health.

They keep control of the population of herbivores and remove the unhealthy animals from their habitat.