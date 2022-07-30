Tank admin diverts water flow to prevent flood

TANK: District administration has diverted the flow of water from residential localities in Kot Mithu and Gera Dayal to prevent flood in the areas.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, the administration workers used excavators to divert the water flow and save the houses from the flood.

The water channels were also cleared through machines to ensure that the flood cannot affect the houses and other infrastructure.

An official said that necessary machinery had also been shifted to Gul Imam village to repair the embankments along a water channel. The administration also cleared the Kot Allah Dad area which was hit by a flood the other day.

It merits a mention here that Barakhel Road and Kot Allah Dad Road, which had been submerged in floodwater as a result of rains, were also cleared for traffic on Friday.