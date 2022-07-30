Ground-breaking of 2 high-rise buildings held

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of two high-rise residential buildings here on Warsak Road Peshawar.

These multi-storey buildings will comprise a total of 1240 residential flats of different categories and other allied facilities. These will be completed at a total cost of Rs17.5 billion.

One building will be constructed on Warsak Road on over five kanals of land. It would have three commercial and 10 residential floors. The other building will be constructed at Rehman Baba Complex on 79 kanals of land having 10 residential floors.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief minister said the construction of high-rise buildings was aimed at providing residential facilities to low-income people.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government was going to launch the mega housing project of the province “New Peshawar Valley” which would be the only housing society to be established under the land sharing formula. He said that the housing schemes were also being initiated on the available non-agricultural lands in other districts.