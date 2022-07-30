KP mulls over electric transport system introduction

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started consultations over introducing an electric transport system in the province as recommendations prepared by the provincial Transport Department in this regard would be finalized.

A recent meeting, presided by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Khan at the Planning and Development Department, discussed the issue. Secretary for Planning and Development Shah Mehmood Khan, Secretary for Transport Amir Latif, Deputy Director, Transport Dr Tariq Usman and others attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the recommendations presented by the KP Transport Department for the purpose. They were told that an electric transport system would be introduced in the province to minimise reliance on petrol and diesel.

The participants were informed that power produced by the solar projects would be utilized for the electric transport system in KP. The participants of the meeting deliberated the introduction of an electric transport system in the Swat and Abbottabad districts.

KP Director Transport Fahad Akram Qazi said the Transport Department has prepared comprehensive recommendations for both the projects that would soon be presented to the provincial government for approval. The participants of the meeting gave a nod to the recommendations.