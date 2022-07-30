Traders protest against taxes in electricity bills

PESHAWAR: Trader community on Friday staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club to protest against heavy taxes on electricity bills.
Led by the former MPA Arif Yousaf, the protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed
with slogans against the taxes on electricity bills and criticised the government.
Speaking on the occasion, Arif Yousaf said the traders would not pay the taxes for the luxuries of the irresponsible and corrupt rulers. He asked the government to immediately abolish the unjustified taxes and provide relief to people, otherwise they would launch a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.
