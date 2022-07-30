CS orders officials to address public complaints

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to facilitate the citizens and help address their problems. An official handout said that he was presiding over a district review meeting.
Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the districts and other officials attended the meeting.
Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Mughees Sanaullah presented a report on Khuli Kutchehries to the meeting. Mughees Sanaullah informed the meeting that 226 Khuli Kutchehries were held at district level during the last two months.
Shahzad Bangash said the government was trying to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep. He added that no laxity or negligence in solving the problems of the people would be tolerated. He directed the officers to focus on resolving the problems of the people in accordance with the law and merit.
Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Mughees Sanaullah, referring to the regulatory inspections taking place across the province, informed the participants that a total of 76,692 units were inspected in May and 86,747 units in June.
During the inspection of businesses in the last 2 months, fines of Rs35.5 million were imposed on the units who were found violating the law. FIRs were registered against 2,486 units / businesses in May and June.
He said that during the last two months, 296 persons were sent to jail for violating the law, while 5,482 units / businesses were sealed and warnings issued to 25,799 units.
The day-to-day operations under the good governance strategy were also highlighted.
