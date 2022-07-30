Mineral dept employees stage protest

PESHAWAR: The All Employees Mineral Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged a protest to press the government for the acceptance of their demands.

Led by Mohammad Naeem Khan, Kamal Khan and other office-bearers, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club to stage the protest.

Marching on the road, they urged the government to solve their problems.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said the killers of Mohammad Ayaz, who was a guard of the Mineral Department in Bajaur, could not be arrested so far.

They asked the government to bring the accused to justice and provide a Shuhada package to the heirs of their martyred colleague. They demanded a Shaheed package for Idrees Khan, assistant director of the Mineral Department in Bajaur, who died in a road accident a few months back.

They asked the government to upgrade the field staff into mineral force and a relief package to the injured Sub-Inspector Shahidullah and general guard Waqas.

They warned to launch a pen-down strike if their demands were not accepted.

Meanwhile, the employees of the Mineral Department in Bajaur on Friday also staged a protest against the killing of a guard of the department.

Holding placards, the employees of the Mineral Department had gathered on the premises of the Civil Colony in Khar, headquarters of Bajau, to record the protest.

Assistant Director Irfan Khan and other employees of the department participated in the protest. They demanded the government to arrest the killer(s) of the guard and award them exemplary punishment. The protesters asked the government to compensate the family of the slain employee.. The asked the government to provide protection to the field staff of the department.