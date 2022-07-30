TNFJ asks for foolproof security

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya has announced 14-point Code of Azadari.

A press release issued on Friday counted the 14 points of Code of Azadari which include: intervention or curbs on Azadari will never be accepted; government must fulfil promises to resolve problems related to Azadari; government must act on Moosavi-Junejo agreement on mourning processions and it must establish Muharram control rooms at federal and provincial levels and connect them with Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-Fiqah Jafariya Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari demanded foolproof preventive security measures at sensitive places during Majalis and mourning processions.