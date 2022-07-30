TNFJ asks for foolproof security

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya has announced 14-point Code of Azadari.
A press release issued on Friday counted the 14 points of Code of Azadari which include: intervention or curbs on Azadari will never be accepted; government must fulfil promises to resolve problems related to Azadari; government must act on Moosavi-Junejo agreement on mourning processions and it must establish Muharram control rooms at federal and provincial levels and connect them with Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya.
Addressing a press conference, Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-Fiqah Jafariya Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari demanded foolproof preventive security measures at sensitive places during Majalis and mourning processions.
TANK: District administration has diverted the flow of water from residential localities in Kot Mithu and Gera Dayal...
PESHAWAR: The temporary displaced persons of Madakhel tribe in North Waziristan staged a protest outside the Khyber...
MANSEHRA: Authorities have started working to address the water and other issues faced by people, an official said on...
LAKKI MARWAT: District education department and the Boy Scouts Association jointly held a drug awareness walk in Lakki...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of two high-rise residential buildings...
MIRANSHAH: The members of Utmanzai tribe here on Friday staged a protest against the incidents of target killings in...
Comments