Police get 6.5 litre fuel for 24-hour patrolling

PESHAWAR: Facing a number of challenges especially after the recent increase in terrorist attacks in different parts of the province, the provincial police force only gets 6.5 litre fuel per day for a police station to patrol its entire area round the clock.

The force seems unable to patrol different urban and rural towns of the province for not having enough vehicles and petrol.

This is one of the factors behind the deteriorating law and order situation in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last many months.

“There used to be 10 litre fuel for every police station for 24 hours till last month which was not enough. However, for the last few weeks, the per day fuel for every police station has further come down to just 6.5 litres which cannot run even a single van for a few hours,” a source told The News.

He said a police station is currently given 195 litre fuel for the whole month. The source said that most of the old patrolling vans consume more fuel and can move hardly a few kilometres with the given quota.

“Reduce the fuel quota of senior and junior officers as well cut expenses on their offices, luxury cars and other unnecessary matters. But the government and the force should spend more on police stations so they can properly patrol their area, effectively maintain law and order and respond quickly in case of any emergency,” said an official. There are some police stations that cover 50 to even 200 square kilometre areas which cannot be patrolled with four or five vehicles and mere 6.5 liter daily fuel. The force, however, mostly has one or two vehicles in police stations for patrolling and for the use of station house officers and others regarding official duties.

The visibility of the force in some urban and suburban areas of Peshawar has increased recently after launching the Ababeel Squad. However, the problem exists in the rest of the districts and rural Peshawar.

“Some police stations have seven to eight police posts, each of which needs at least one vehicle per post. More patrolling in an area and visibility of the force helps maintain law and order and discourage the criminal elements,” said an official. In many areas cops used to patrol their area in case property cars with arranging fuel ‘on their own’ but that were withdrawn last year.

Officials said some of these case property vehicles were being used for patrolling but the majority were being misused by the officers, their families and friends. “Now the cops don’t use the case property vehicles for official duties as per the instructions but a large number of them still use the same cars for personal and family use,” a source disclosed.

Some of the areas in many parts are so large that it needs many cars and sufficient fuel for effective patrolling. In the rural Peshawar, one police station, Matani, is spread over 189 square kilometres and has seven posts that needed several patrolling vans and dozens of litre fuel to maintain law and order through effective patrolling. The area of Daudzai Police Station is spread over 102 square kilometres.

“Besides, the Badaber Police Station covers an area of 132 square kilometres. It has 11 posts to provide security to over 490,000 people,” said an official. It has only two cars for the entire police station.

Not only in Peshawar but also the force is short of patrolling cars in all the districts.

More patrolling is needed in the remote and troubled towns of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan and North Wasirsitan, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan as well as Khyber and other towns of the province where terrorists are carrying out attacks. The areas of police stations in Malakand and Hazara divisions are even larger than other regions.

The KP Police authorities last year wrote to the government, demanding more official vehicles and bikes for police stations as well as increasing the funds for petrol and other expenses.

Some vehicles and bikes were provided last year but the force is still short of the required number of hikes, vans and fuel for active and effective patrolling.