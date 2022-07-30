 
Ice capsules recovered from passenger’s stomach

By Our crime correspondent
July 30, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday recovered 107 capsules filled with ice from the stomach of a passenger identified as Zeeshan.

The accused was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF 771. A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

