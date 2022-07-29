Pakistan withdraw from Chess Olympiad

LAHORE: Pakistan withdrew from the 44th Chess Olympiad Thursday after hosts India attempted to "politicise" the event by passing the torch relay through the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The event is scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 28.
Pakistan strongly condemned the move and decided against participating in the event. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar regretted that India chose to politicise this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through the IIOJK on July 21. “This is in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory,” he said. “India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances.
“Pakistan condemns India’s mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad," he said.
BRISTOL: Jonny Bairstow’s excellent season continued as he made 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa in...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s badminton quartet will begin their mixed team Group A qualifying round journey with the...
Ag AFPHUNGARORING, Hungary: Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will begin its boxing journey in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre ...
LAHORE: Acting Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Haider Hussain has taken charge at the headquarters in...
LAHORE: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League will be staged in Muzaffarabad next month and all the franchises...
Comments