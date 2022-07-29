Pakistan withdraw from Chess Olympiad

LAHORE: Pakistan withdrew from the 44th Chess Olympiad Thursday after hosts India attempted to "politicise" the event by passing the torch relay through the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event is scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 28.

Pakistan strongly condemned the move and decided against participating in the event. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar regretted that India chose to politicise this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through the IIOJK on July 21. “This is in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory,” he said. “India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances.

“Pakistan condemns India’s mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad," he said.