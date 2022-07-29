Mirpur Royals select six Kashmiri players for KPL

LAHORE: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League will be staged in Muzaffarabad next month and all the franchises are gearing up for the event.

Mirpur Royals organised a launching ceremony in their home ground.

Head Coach Abdul Razzaq, fast bowler Salman Irshad, Chairman Mirpur Royals Abdul Wajid, CEO Najeeb Ullah and Director Cricket Operation Asif Faridi graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Razzaq said: “Kashmir Premier League is the biggest platform for the Kashmiris to show their talent. Instead of five we have selected six cricketers in our squad from the region with main aim to give opportunities to Kashmiri cricketers.”

Chairman Mirpur Royals Abdul Wajid said, “Inshallah our team will perform well under Shoaib Malik's captaincy.”

CEO Najeeb Ullah said, “We have selected a good squad and we need lots of support from Mirpur.” KPL Season 2 will kick off in Muzaffarabad from August 10.