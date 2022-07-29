Pak women face tough test in Games opener

BIRMINGHAM: After managing a 3-0 clean-sweep against Sri Lanka at Karachi in May, Pakistan women cricket team was unlucky not to get ample match practice as rain washed out three of their four matches in the tri-series in Ireland, involving world’s top team Australia and hosts.

Now the brigade, being led by solid left-handed batter Bismah Maroof, will be put to a real test when it opens its Commonwealth Games journey here on Friday (today) at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the Group A game against Barbados. Barbados will also make its international debut in the quadrennial event. This is the first time that cricket is part of the Games which England is hosting for the third time. Barbados is not a weak side as seven of its 15 members have international experience and six of them were part of the West Indies squad that won the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan team bowling coach Saleem Jaffar hoped that their unit would deliver in the Games.

“No doubt, it will be a tough event as both pools are tough one but our players have gelled well and we expect them to put in their best,” Saleem told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

“We have to begin with our game against Barbados and it’s also not a weak opposition as 80 percent of its players are from the West Indies,” said the former left-arm test pacer.

“The team is well-settled and it’s not that we depend on any one player but our brigade plays like a unit. In Ireland, unfortunately, due to bad weather only one match could be completed out of four in the tri-series. Here in Birmingham, besides practice sessions, we played a couple of back-to-back matches against the MCC and we won them both,” Saleem said.

Pakistan bowling coach sees spinners’ role to be more important in the event. “Spinners have always been lethal weapons of Pakistan and here the pitches are soft and help the spinners. In Ireland, too, the ball had spun and there was also bounce on the tracks,” Saleem said.

He hoped that young leg-spinner Tuba Hasan would prove to be effective in these conditions. “Tuba is a bright prospect. She also bowled really well in the one game in Ireland and we expect that her role will be more effective,” Saleem said.

Tuba is a great find, having emerged as a fine future prospect when she made an impressive debut in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in Karachi. Because of that super feat she was retained not only in the T20 squad for Ireland's tri-series and the Commonwealth Games but she also earned a PCB contract. Saleem confirmed that the entire Pakistan cricket team would be part of the opening ceremony which was scheduled to be held at the Alexander Stadium here Thursday night.

“Yes, our entire team will be part of the opening ceremony,” Saleem said.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals which will be held on August 6. The third-place game and final will be conducted on August 7.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.