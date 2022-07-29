Soft dismissals resulted in defeat, says Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team captain Babar Azam Thursday admitted that too many soft dismissals pegged back Pakistan as the batsmen failed to put up a decent partnership to save the second Test against Sri Lanka.

In a post-match media talk, Babar attributed defeat in the second Test as a result of soft dismissals.

“We could have saved the match but too many soft dismissals up front put us under pressure. Once the pressure came, it was difficult to save the Test. Such dismissals made it hard for us to put up a big partnership that was necessary.

We should have raised a partnership that was much required. Mohammad Rizwan was playing well but lost his wicket unexpectedly. His fall put pressure back on us.”

Pakistan captain said that early morning rain also helped the spinners extract even more turn and bounce.

“Though there was nothing extraordinary in the wicket, early morning rain helped the spinners extract more bounce and turn out of the wicket. That made it difficult for the batsmen to negotiate the bounce and turn.”

Babar praised Jayasuriya who finished with yet another five wickets haul.

“The left-arm spinner was exceptional with his line and length. He kept the same line and length and was too consistent with his approach. That turned out to be the main difference at the end. Though other Sri Lanka spinners also bowled brilliantly, Jayasuriya’s consistency made the difference.”

With the defeat against Sri Lanka, Pakistan now have conceded places to be at No 5 on the Test Championship table. Pakistan, however, have got good chances of making progress as the team is to play the next two Test series at home.

“Day by day we have shown improvement in all areas. We have learned a lot from our Test outings in recent times. We have got depth in all departments and hopefully in the coming series we would make a real impact.” On the positive side of the series, he praised Naseem Shah for his excellent bowling.

“Despite getting no assistance from the wicket, Naseem bowled really well. His performance as a player ushered in a good future for Pakistan. Agha Salman also played well in the first innings.”

Pakistan captain rued missing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second Test. “He has been our match winner in the recent past. We missed him dearly in the second Test.”

The Pakistan captain praised the Sri Lankan crowd for showing good support for both teams. “It has been fun playing Test cricket here in front of a crowd that supports quality cricket. Lanka crowd always keeps the ground busy and enjoys their cricket. Both the teams played some excellent cricket in the series. Crowd really appreciated the good cricket played by either side.”