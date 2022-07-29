Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka level Test series

GALLE: Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed another five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka thumped Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, tourists Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five in Galle with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81.

The 30-year-old Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test since making his debut against Australia earlier this month. Fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis took four wickets.

Sri Lanka were racing to wrap up the match ahead of forecast rain after Pakistan resumed with nine wickets remaining and gamely fought on through the morning.

But Jayasuriya kept hitting back with regular strikes and got Agha Salman out for four at the stroke of lunch, then trapped talisman Azam lbw to end Pakistan’s resistance.

Ramesh, who took five wickets with his off-spin in Pakistan’s first innings, wiped off the tail to trigger Sri Lankan celebrations in former captain Angelo Mathews’ 100th Test.

Pakistan won the opener with a Galle record chase of 342 and fought hard to outdo themselves, with the in-form Azam scoring his 23rd Test fifty and putting on brave stands with overnight partner Imam-ul-Haq (49) and Mohammad Rizwan (37).

Ramesh struck on his first ball of the day to get Imam caught behind, with the left-handed batsman adding just three to his overnight 46.

Jayasuriya, who took one wicket on day four, cut short Rizwan’s stay with his left-arm spin. Fawad Alam was run out for one.

Azam survived Jayasuriya’s lbw call, which was given out by the umpire but successfully reviewed by the batsman, before the bowler claimed him for the third time this series.

Azam, who began the day on 26 and needed some physio help for lower back discomfort, has been in top form with the bat and scored 119 and 55 in Pakistan’s opening win.

Sri Lanka ended their innings on Wednesday afternoon with a monumental lead but weather was of concern to the hosts, with play ending early on day three and four due to bad light and rain predicted for Thursday afternoon.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka 1st innings 378

Pakistan 1st innings 231

Sri Lanka 2nd innings 360-8d

Pakistan 2nd innings (target 508)

Shafique c Wellalage b Jayasuriya 16

Imam c Dickwella b Mendis 49

Azam lbw b Jayasuriya 81

Rizwan b Jayasuriya 37

Alam run out (Asitha/Dickwella) 1

Salman c Mendis b Jayasuriya 4

Nawaz c Chandimal b Mendis 12

Shah c Mendis b Jayasuriya 27

Ali b R. Mendis 11

Ali not out 0

Shah c Wellalage b Mendis 18

Extras: (b2, nb3) 5

Total: (all out, 77 overs) 261

Fall: 1-42, 2-97, 3-176, 4-181, 5-188, 6-205, 7-205, 8-243, 9-243, 10-261

Bowling: Asitha 6-1-20-0, Jayasuriya 32-5-117-5, R. Mendis 30-7-101-4, De Silva 2-0-4-0, Wellalage 7-0-17-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 246 runs

Player of The match: Dhananjaya de Silva

Player Of The series: Prabath Jayasuriya

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Rod Tucker