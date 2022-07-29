Sport brings people together: British envoy

Islamabad : British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish visited the Usman Wazeer Boxing Academy here and met athletes and coaches ahead of the opening of the UK’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Accompanied by academy head coach Ismatullah Mahr, the acting high commissioner received boxing tips from the pro-athletes, including Usman Wazeer, the first Pakistani to win the Asian Boxing Federation Welterweight title. He also met with female athletes, who hope one day to become the next stars of the Commonwealth Games.

He said at the heart of the relationship between the UK and Pakistan were deep people-to-people links, with Birmingham being home to a vibrant and strong British – Pakistani community.

“Sport brings people together with the Birmingham Games showing how the UK and Pakistan are ‘ek saath’ [together] in our 75 year partnership. I am delighted that we will see a record number of Pakistani female athletes competing, inspiring the next generation of girls in the UK, Pakistan and around the world,” he said.

Pakistan has sent a 102-member delegation to Birmingham to compete in 12 different sports. Pakistan’s female contingent at these Games is the biggest ever with 25 athletes set to compete and is also making history: women’s cricket is featuring for the first time in the Birmingham Games.