Education expo held

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the Saudi authorities have assured him of cooperation in providing scholarships to Pakistani students.

He was addressing an admissions expo at International Islamic University (IIU) on the theme ‘Lifelong Learning Opportunities’ at the Activity Centre on the university’s new campus on Thursday. The minister said during the visit to Saudi Arabia, he held discussion on the promotion of mutual educational cooperation.

He added that ongoing cooperation between the IIU and the Imam Muhammad Ibne Saud University of Saudi Arabia was also discussed. He said the Saudi government is keen to build a grand mosque at the IIU. The minister said that the role of International Islamic University in promoting peace and tolerance is commendable. He said the industry and universities should work together to resolve the country's problems through research and cooperation.

The minister said the government was paying special attention to vocational education. He urged universities to start vocational education programmes. JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that success lies in the respect of teachers. He said that students are the architects of the future.

He said the role of the International Islamic University in the promotion of Islam is exemplary. He said the role of universities is pivotal in disseminating Islam's message of peace.