Youth win prize in ICT contest

Islamabad: A Pakistani team consisting of Sateesh Kumar, Iqra Fatima, and Bhagchand Meghwar, was awarded the first prize of $20,000 along with a mobile phone for each team member, at the award ceremony of the Huawei ICT Competition Global Final held by Huawei Pakistan.

The competition, which was concluded in Shenzhen, China, attracted 150,000 students from more than 2,000 universities in 85 countries and regions.

After national and regional competitions, 130 teams from 43 countries and regions faced off in the global final. Two teams from Pakistan participated in the Network Category of the Practice Competition with Team One clinching the 1st prize, and team two grabbing the 3rd prize, according to Gwadar Pro. Osman Ahsan Sheikh, Muhammad Abdullah Ahsan Sheikh and Aqsa Amir represented Team one ‘Homevism’, which comprised students from NUST. Team two ‘Boltay Haroof’ from LUMS was represented by Umer Farooq, Tabish Rafiq and Areej. In the Innovation Competition, Team Boltay Haroof won the 2nd prize, while team Homevism seized the 3rd prize. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, congratulated the winners and affirmed their infinite potential.