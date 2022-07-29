Light at the end?

The ruling of a three-member bench of the SC confirming Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM has dashed all hopes for political and economic stability. If the coalition government’s demands for the formation of a larger bench had been heeded, we could have moderated the extent of the forthcoming dissension. But a culture of such sagacity and foresight is lacking in Pakistan.

Now, the IMF is expected to hold its horses, along with other multilateral institutions and friendly countries, delaying the economic support Pakistan urgently needs. Inflation will likely increase further, leading to more economic misery. But there is still some hope. If the PML-N were to give Pervaiz Elahi the space to work smoothly and, in return, the former agrees not to create barriers for the coalition government in the centre, Imran Khan may drop his demands for an early election.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi