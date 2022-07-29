Stuck in reverse

The political situation in Pakistan is so uncertain that no one can correctly predict its direction at this stage. The country is facing enormous economic challenges, and many economists believe that the country is near default. Yet petty political differences are being prioritized over national interests. A section of the media has also become a tool to promote the personal stake of the elite. The country is effectively under elite capture. Power circles in Pakistan do not care about the problems faced by ordinary people.

Only countries with stable economic policies and political stability make progress. Pakistan has become an overly complex country to govern. What should have otherwise been a powerful and progressive country is reduced to a laughingstock. All eyes are now on powerful state institutions and political leadership to take the country out of this quagmire.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia