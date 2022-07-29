To the polls

Dissolving the National Assembly, appointing a caretaker setup and holding an early election is the only viable solution left to avert any further crisis in Pakistan. The economic situation of our country, though not as bad as that of Sri Lanka, is still an unprecedented one. The situation is unlikely to improve until we make some stringent political decisions for our economy, as the political chaos since April is only getting worse. KP and Punjab are in the hands of the PTI after the Supreme Court verdict. On the other hand, Sindh is in the PPP’s grasp. Zardari will oppose the idea of early elections but the rest of the country cannot tolerate this quagmire any longer.

Other party leaders should pressure Zardari to give up on Sindh and prepare the PPP for elections. The sooner general elections are announced, the better it is for Pakistan. A caretaker setup can also appoint a new army chief. It is best to let the system run itself, especially in the areas which are considered more disciplined than others.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada