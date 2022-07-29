HBL half-year profit down 34pc on high taxes

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Thursday reported a decline of 34 percent in its net profit for the first half of 2022 as high and retrospective taxes bite profits.

The government in last budget imposed 10 percent super tax on large corporates including banks. Industry officials said such levies on the most taxed industry have had a considerable negative impact on profitability.

The Habib Bank Limited reported a net profit of Rs12.107 billion for the half-year ended June 30 compared to Rs18.029 billion during the same period the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter remained at Rs2.32, bringing earnings per share for the half year to Rs8.10.

The bank also declared a dividend of Rs1.50 per share (15 percent) for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2022.



The bank reported a gross profit of Rs34.6 billion for H1 2022, 11 percent higher than the profit of Rs31.2 billion in the same period last year. Total deposits reached Rs3.8 trillion, a growth of Rs370 billion over December 2021.

According to the bank, strong mobilisation efforts resulted in a 10 percent growth in domestic deposits, which reached Rs3.4 trillion with market share growing to 14.32 percent.

In first six months, the bank’s total advances grew by 10 percent over December 2021 to Rs1.7 trillion with growth across all lending businesses.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 14 percent over H1 2021 to Rs73.9 billion as the average balance sheet grew by over Rs500 billion although spreads declined marginally.

“Fee income continued on an upward trajectory, increasing by 28 percent over the first six months of the previous year,” HBL said. Its total revenue increased by 18 percent over H1 2021 to Rs97.6 billion.

The bank said despite high double-digit inflation and its investment in people, technology and infrastructure, administrative expenses remained flat to the previous quarter with the cost/income ratio reduced from 59.6 percent in Q1 2022 to 55.1 percent in Q2 2022.

Total credit-related provisions of the bank reduced by 43 percent over H1 2021 to Rs2.6 billion, which includes incremental general provisions of Rs1.3 billion.

In 2022, the bank increased its contribution to the HBL Foundation by 50 percent, from 1 percent of profit after tax (PAT) to 1.5 percent of PAT.

Engro Fertilizers profit falls 48pc in H1

Engro Fertilizers reported a 48.49 percent fall in its half-year net profit on an increase in taxes announced in the budget and the company’s operational expenses.

In a statement, the company reported a net profit of Rs5.413 billion for the half-year ended June 30, down from Rs10.509 billion the previous year. It skipped any cash dividend for this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs4.05/share, compared with Rs10.509/share last year.

The company said its net sales for the year rose to Rs75.136 billion, compared with Rs55.359 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased to Rs52.584 billion from Rs33.950 billion that decreased the profit margin.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company announced a net loss of Rs98.317 million, compared to net profit of Rs4.767 billion during the same quarter last year.

Loss per share for the quarter was recorded at Re0.07, against EPS of Rs3.57 during the corresponding period last year.

Though net sales increased to Rs38.323 billion for this period, an increase in the cost of sales and taxation of Rs7.247 billion against Rs1.865 billion sent the earnings into losses.

Nestle 6 months’ profit up 33pc

Nestle Pakistan Ltd reported a 33 percent rise in its half-year net profit on the back of an increase in its sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs7.695 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs5.783 billion the previous year.

It also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs155 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs169.68/share, compared with Rs127.53/share last year.

Nestle said its gross profit for the half-year remained at Rs80.442 billion, compared with Rs65.804 billion a year earlier.

The cost of goods sold was recorded at Rs54.279 billion, up against Rs46.211 billion.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company

announced a net profit of Rs3.279 billion, up from Rs2.573 billion during the same quarter last year. EPS for the quarter was posted at Rs72.31 from Rs56.76 per share.

A spokesperson of the company said the growth was broad-based, driven by incremental sales volume that was supported by strong demand generation activities and portfolio and pricing management.

The healthy sales growth, favourable product mix, and tighter control on fixed costs resulted in an operating and net profit improvement compared to the same period last year.

The company maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future in view of the pressure on the disposable income of the consumers due to the high inflationary environment caused by high energy and commodity prices and steep depreciation of the currency, said its press release.

FFC half-year profit surges 33pc

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Limited reported a 33 percent rise in its half-year net profit because of an increase in sales.

In a statement, the company reported a net profit of Rs15.379 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs11.561 billion the previous year.

It also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2.10 a share for the half-year, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs3.70 per share.

Earnings per share came in at Rs11.86/share, compared with Rs9.09/share last year.

The company said its net sales for the year increased to Rs62.061 billion, compared with Rs46.457 billion a year earlier.

Share of profit of associates and joint venture rose to Rs6.014 billion from Rs3.633 billion last year contributing to the overall profit of the company.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company posted a net profit of Rs6.784 billion, compared with Rs5.553 billion.

EPS for the said period was recorded at Rs5.14 against Rs4.37 per share.