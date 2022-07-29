Iron-clad securities missing

LAHORE: We are a self-destroying nation as every political party agrees that our economy is in deep trouble mainly because of inconsistent policies. Still the politicians have failed to reach consensus at least on economy.

On various matters they act childishly. Some shun trade with India, which is the fifth largest global economy on political grounds.

They know that the Kashmir solution lies in talks and not war. By boycotting India they have closed the most important channel to engage India.

Still, we see numerous Indian products making way in our country through other routes. We pay more for these products as the third party that arranges change of labels and country origin adds its profit. Still these products are cheaper.

Even if trade is normalized, our politicians start complaining that trade balance is heavily in favour of Indians. So what? They should calculate how much Pakistan saved in foreign exchange by importing industrial and pharmaceutical raw materials from India.

They are reluctant to allow free trade through Wagah border without realising that importing goods like cotton and machinery through sea increases the cost and time of bringing goods for upcountry industries.

Pakistan must not allow finished products from India. But there should be no restriction on import of industrial machinery and raw materials including cotton. But trade with India is used for point scoring and each political party comes up with a tougher stance in this regard.

All politicians realise that Pakistan is losing a fortune every year on loss-making public-sector enterprises. But none dare to privatise them as it would be opposed strongly by whichever party is in opposition.

There would be suggestions of restructuring these entities before privatisation, despite knowing that this exercise has been done many times in the past two decades. This did not improve the performance of these enterprises but increased inefficiencies.

Losses of public sector companies are increasing regularly. The state is bearing the losses and the huge salaries of these companies.

Liabilities are increasing and in some cases the liabilities of some public sector companies are higher than their assets. Would it not be prudent to hand over such enterprises at a token price of Re1 along with liabilities to a suitable local investor or a consortium of investors?

This has been done in the past, probably during the Ayub era. Investors must provide a guarantee to operate the entity for at least three years. They should be barred from disposing of the real estate of the entity.

Since the buyer would get it for free, it should be allowed to get rid of all employees by providing one salary to the employees per year of service. The pension if applicable should be borne by the government. Politicians will do the country a great favour if they jointly get rid of public sector companies’ liabilities.

Inconsistency of industrial policies is a major hurdle in investment in high-cost high tech industries.

The investor would not be able to cover its cost in normal 5-year industrial policy (that too is tinkered at will).

They need iron clad guarantees that the policy that induced them for investment would last for at least 15 years.

All political forces should sit together and come up with fifteen years of industrial and sector-specific policy duly endorsed unanimously by the parliament to attract real high-quality investment.