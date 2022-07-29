Govt to revise transaction structure for JCC privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reservation on the selling of state-owned Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), the federal government has decided to formulate a revised transaction structure in consultation with the civic body.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Privatisation Abid Hussain Bhayo and CDA chairman held a meeting regarding the privatisation of the JCC. Federal Secretary Privatisation Dr Iram A Khan and senior officials were also present.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of reservations of CDA Board regarding a few aspects of the transaction structure for the JCC privatisation and way forward to make the entity begin earning profits through a consultative process.

After detailed deliberation, the Privatization Commission and CDA agreed that a revised transaction structure was to be formulated in consultation with CDA through the Privatisation Commission PC Transaction Committee. The meeting also considered the environmental effects and other possibilities for turning around this loss-making entity into a profit-making entity.

JCC is located at the Kashmir Highway Islamabad and serves as the hub to hold large exhibitions and summits by public bodies and the private sector as well.

The CDA had kicked off construction work during the second tenure of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and completed it in December 1996. It was inaugurated in 1997 and was used to host the Organization of the Islamic Conference OIC–Summit.

Its covered area is 202,075 square feet with a seating capacity of 2,200. Its parking lots have a total capacity of over 600 cars. It has five committee rooms and 32 smaller conference rooms.

During the meeting it was discussed that the Federal Cabinet approved the transaction structure of 7.59 acres (built-up structure of 4.13 acres) of its land to a private owner in 2020 allowing the property status to be converted from amenity to commercial along with NOC from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for proposed height and floor area ratio (FAR) of 1:10. In Islamabad, in commercial areas ie in Blue Area, for 5,000 sq yard and above the ratio is 1:10.

It should be noted that CDA had also issued NOC in favour of privatisation after redefining JCC plot structure. Consequently, with the issuance of expression of interest (EOI), 12 parties were pre-qualified, but the process could not move ahead on account of reservations of a couple of CDA Board members on the conversion of the entire property from amenity to commercial.

Bhayo stressed, “We must move in a manner to ensure transparency on the one hand and providing viable options for the potential investors on the other.”

CDA Chairman Amer Ali endorsed the output from the Privatisation Commission and committed to assist in all matters for the early resolution of issues delaying the privatisation of JCC.