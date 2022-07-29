Rupee nosedives to 241/dollar in intraday trade

KARACHI: Rupee slid to another record low of 241 in intraday trading before ending at 239.94/dollar on Thursday, below last session’s 236.02, as Pakistan’s deteriorating external position and ongoing political turmoil continued to exert pressure.

Flagging currency’s fresh low point came on the heels of balance of payments data, which revealed that the current account deficit had swelled to a staggering $17.4 billion in the last fiscal year, and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point to fight inflation. Analysts said the dearth of dollars, combined with continuous woes of a faltering economy beset by persistently high inflation, widening trade, fiscal and current account deficits and growing political instability could force the rupee further down in the days ahead to as low as 245.

“Demand pressure due to higher imports in May/June, delay in the inflow of funds from the International Monetary Fund and friendly countries versus expected arrival and political uncertainty are the major reasons for a sharper depreciation of the rupee,” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The current account gap was unexpectedly high in June fuelled by higher energy imports. Total imports of goods surged to $7.03 billion in June from $5.55 billion in the previous month. Petroleum imports rose 109 percent month-on-month to $2.9 billion in June. This spike in these imports was attributed to higher global oil prices. “Fed raised US interest rates by 75bps yesterday and that has impacted all currencies, but PKR took a body blow as it was already reeling from dollar shortage and political uncertainty,” said Komal Mansoor, head of research at Tresmark, a web-based terminal for financial markets.

S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on Pakistan’s long-term ratings to negative from stable due to the weakening rupee. This announcement follows Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

“The negative outlook reflects growing risks to Pakistan's external liquidity position over the next 12 months amid an increasingly difficult economic landscape,” said the S&P in a statement. It added that it revised the outlook to negative to reflect Pakistan's weakening external metrics against a backdrop of higher commodity prices, tighter global financial conditions, and a weakening rupee. In the kerb market, the rupee dived to 244 against the dollar from 241 on Wednesday.

Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of the Forex Association of Pakistan said up till Wednesday, exchange companies were selling dollars to the interbank market.

“The official rate of the rupee was 240 in the interbank market, but it was being sold at 250 in Peshawar. Smuggling began as a result of the rise in the USD rate in Afghanistan rather than selling the USD in the interbank market. It has also been reported that India began purchasing US dollars in Afghanistan in an effort to undermine Pakistan's economy,” Paracha added.

“It is requested of the higher authority and concerned department to please look into the matter, stop the smuggling and control the dollar rate to stabilise the country’s economy,” he urged. Waqas Hussain, vice president trade at Tresmark, sees the rupee stabilising at these levels as it is highly oversold. Even the real effective exchange rate (of JP Morgan) indicates an index of around 82 which is significantly undervalued, he added.