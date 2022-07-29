Finance Ministry says political unrest risks financial stability

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry said on Thursday the risk of a spillover of the ongoing political unrest could hurt the country's financial stability through exchange rate depreciation and less investment.

The ministry has highlighted risks for Pakistan’s economy including the persistence of higher inflation, falling foreign currency reserves, and slower economic growth in the current fiscal year.

In its monthly report released on Thursday the ministry said the government had taken all the difficult decisions to make the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reviews successful, reaching a staff-level agreement for a $1.17 billion loan tranche.

“However, ongoing political unrest is not only creating governance problems but on the other hand, intensifying the uncertainties depicted by exchange rate depreciation which will, in turn, impact the cost of production. Halting investment decisions is further making the outlook blurry,” it said.

It also dwelt upon reasons for the falling exchange rate, especially in the first 23 days of the ongoing fiscal year, arguing that the current account deficit (CAD) widened which resulted in the depletion of foreign currency reserves.

On inflation, the report noted that the year-on-year number had accelerated more than 20 percent, and might continue to remain high in the immediate short run.

On the other hand, despite the gradual decline in the economic growth outlook in Pakistan’s main export areas, domestic economic activity continues to be strong.

“But international reserves have fallen to levels that are too low according to international standards,” the report added.

These factors have contributed to significant upward pressure on domestic interest rates and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had to raise its policy rate. Furthermore, significant fiscal consolidation was in the making.

Developments like these could put downward pressure on domestic demand and risk slowing down economic growth in the short run.

On the other hand, long-term economic policies should see through these short-term headwinds. Once the tranche from IMF is received, additional financing channels will open themselves. This should allow focusing on longer-term objectives, the report said. One of the longer-term objectives was to secure a high sustainable growth trajectory capable of absorbing Pakistan’s rapidly growing human capital, while avoiding internal and external financing constraints. To avoid these constraints, effective supply-side dynamics need to be combined with prudent demand management.

High international prices are still adversely affecting external positions even in the start of FY23. There was an intense need for the successful completion of the IMF 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

On the external front, the report says amid the international scenario, exports of goods and services as per BOP data are on an increasing trend.

However, a strong surge in international commodity prices also increased imports thus widening the trade deficit. Workers’ remittances were not enough to finance this trade deficit, thus CAD widened.

In June 2022, FDI posted a growth of almost 92 percent but over the whole fiscal year, financial account could not grow enough to offset CAD which in turn was the basis of foreign exchange depletion. With all these factors, along with political uncertainties, the market-based exchange rate depreciated significantly, especially in the first twenty days of FY23.

However, the report said that with appropriate policies, imports would likely fall, while the continued decent performance of exports of goods and services as well as workers remittances would bring CAD to a manageable level.

According to BOP data, trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $4.6 billion in June 2022. Trade balance would revert back to lower levels in July 2022, and remittances would continue to remain strong.

Imports of goods and services would also likely decline from exceptionally high levels observed in May and June. Taking these factors into account, as well as its other components, the CAD is expected to steadily decline in the coming months.

On fiscal side, expansionary policy throughout FY22 widened the fiscal deficit by 58 percent during July-May FY22. In terms of GDP, it increased by 5.2 percent against 3.9 percent last year.

Fiscal consolidation efforts were severely hampered during FY22 owing to the relief measures introduced to offset the impact of higher energy and commodity prices. Resultantly, the expenditure side came under significant pressure and thus limited the already constrained fiscal space for growth oriented and social development programmes.

On the revenue side, despite difficult economic conditions, tax collection surpassed the Rs6.0 trillion mark. Due to broad-based growth in all revenue heads, net tax collection increased by 29 percent in over the preceding year.

Direct taxes, in particular, increased by 31 percent, which was consistent with the government’s policy of enforcing taxation on earned income, thereby reducing the indirect incidence of taxation. During the year, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced various initiatives; however, the POS system to document the retail sector and the TTS to capture LSM across the country played a significant role in improving tax collection.

For FY23, tax collection was budgeted at Rs7,470 billion. To maintain the growth momentum and to achieve the set target during the current fiscal year, reform measures would continue to focus on facilitating taxpayers to create a congenial environment, using technology to improve documentation, and broadening the tax base, etc.

During the first eleven months of FY22, expenditure overrun the revenue growth, and thus fiscal deficit was revised upward. It is likely to remain at 7.1 percent of GDP.