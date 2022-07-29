Stocks track green on hopes of an economic truce

Stocks gained 0.76 percent on Thursday as hopes of an economic truce between political leaders started circulating among investors along with positive influence of global equities, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares index increased 0.76 percent or 304 points to reach 40,276.64 points against 39,972.64 points recorded in the last session.

Intraday high was 40,628.67 points, whereas intraday low was 39,972.64 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed bullish on surging global equities and reports of government selloff of stated-owned entities to bridge $4 billion financing gap estimates by IMF.”

Central bank assurance over IMF agreement and financing from friendly countries, reports of rising fertiliser off-take in June 2022 and surging global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he said.

KSE-30 index also went up 0.96 percent or 144.91 points to end at 15,303 points compared with 15,158.09 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 130 million to reach 251.270 million from 121.575 million shares in the previous session. Value climbed up to Rs9.347 billion from Rs4.149 billion previously.

Market capitalization expanded to Rs6.789 trillion from Rs6.751 trillion. Out of 344 companies active in the session, 215 closed in green, 104 in red while 25 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities had a positive day on the back of market talks regarding reconciliation between the country's political leadership, especially on the economic front.

The day started on a positive note; however, “a couple of corporate announcements with higher effective tax rates along with below street expectation payouts put pressure on the benchmark index”, he added.

Tech, banks and exploration and production sector stocks contributed positively to the index, where TRG Pak, MCB Bank, Habib Bank, Bank Al Habib and Pakistan Oilfields added 202 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, Engro Fertilizers, Indus Motor, and Engro Polymer and Chemicals profit-taking as they lost 102 points collectively.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Bata Pakistan, up Rs150 to close at Rs2,172/share, followed by Mehmood Tex, up Rs53.10 to close at Rs761.21/share.

Significant decline was noted in shares of Indus Motor, down Rs74.68 to end at Rs951.42/share, followed by Premium Tex, down Rs54.51 to end at Rs672.39/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in its post-session market analysis report said the KSE-100 traded in the green zone throughout the day as investors opted for value hunting across the board. “Rally was observed in the IT sector as IT exports have surged to $2.616 billion (FY 2021-22). Investors’ participation remained healthy as hefty volumes were witnessed in the main board and 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 32.615 million shares. Its scrip decreased by 3 paisa to stand at Re1.15/share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 20.376 million shares. The scrip closed up 69 paisa to stand at Rs17.96/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Lotte Chemical, TRG Pak, Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods, Engro Fertilizer, Pak Refinery, Telecard Limited and Ghani Glo Hol.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 182.234 million shares from 168.412 million shares previously.