Gold surges Rs10,500 to set single-day record

KARACHI: Gold prices went up by Rs10,500 to set highest single-day record on Thursday taking per tola price to an all-time high of Rs162,500 as dollar hike triggered demand for safer investment options.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs162,500 per tola.

Jewellers said that an increase of Rs10,500/tola was also the highest single-day increase in per tola gold in the history of the country.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price also increased by Rs9,003 to Rs139,318.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $29 to stand at $1,750 per ounce.

Silver rates went up by Rs30 to close at Rs1,630/tola. Price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to stand at Rs1,371.74 in the domestic market.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were still lower by Rs6,000/tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

On Thursday, gold rates were announced twice by the local association. In the first announcement, the rates were jacked up by Rs8,500/tola, whereas Rs2,000 increase was announced later in the evening, as gold rates increased by another $10/ounce in the international market. Earlier during the day, it increased by $19/ounce.

Increase in dollar rates has created instability and uncertainty in the market and investors were moving towards safe havens; and gold led that market, a jeweller said.

Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said gold rates increased because of rupee depreciation and international price hike of the commodity, which also affected the local market.

“Majority of people are buying gold bars for investment while some people, who can afford, are purchasing for traditional purposes, such as weddings,” he said.

Gold rates have moved up 15.16 percent to stand at Rs162,500/tola from Rs141,100/tola in the current month so far. However, the US dollar appreciated by 17.15 percent against the rupee during this period. It reached Rs240 on July 28 against Rs204.85 on July 1, 2022.

Gold rates in the international market, however, moved to $1,750 on July 28 from $1,788/ounce on July 1, which was a decline of a little above 2 percent.

Shafi said the demand for gold increased in the market on the back of declining rupee value and purchasing power. However, the profit margin was low on raw gold. Thus, goldsmiths were moving into other businesses, including property, he said. Workers were also finding other work in other industries.

“Around 90 percent of businesses are affected. Only a few people’s businesses are running. Goldsmiths’ business depends on jewellery, as a lot of people are involved in it. It provides jobs and livelihood in the market. Raw gold sales do not provide profit to many.”